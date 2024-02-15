Shilpa Shetty penned down an adorable birthday wish for her daughter Samisha and said that "the world is a better place" ever since she arrived. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted an endearing video of the young girl and their cherished dog cuddling and showing love for one another. Samisha's mother, Shilpa, and father, Raj Kundra, were also shown in the video in cute photos. She wrote in the caption, "My Gudiya...Barely 4 years old, but holds all the love, compassion, bravery, sensibility, and empathy one can possibly have... Happy birthdaaaaayyyyyy, my jaan...Thankyouuuuu for choosing me, you wonderful soul..We lovvveee youuu soooo muccchhh... the world is a better place ever since you arrived..#BabyGirl #MotherDaughter #love #family #birthdaygirl #gratitude #blessed" Dia Mirza shared her best wishes, saying, "Happy Birthday Samisha (heart emojis)" Bipasha Basu wrote, "Awww happy birthday samisha" Farah Khan Kunder said, "Happy birthday angel". Sukhee: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Fun Entertainer to Release in Theatres on September 22; Check Out Film's New Poster!.

Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February 2020, the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy. Shilpa Shetty: Don’t Let My Producer and Actor Sides Interfere With Each Other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut, Indian Police Force, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.