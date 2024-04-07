On World Health Day, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a motivational workout video featuring her daughter Samisha. The video captured Shilpa working out at her home gym, listening to Hanuman Chalisa while working out and playing with her daughter. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Happy World Health Day. Wellness transcends the gym - it's in our morning rituals, the meals we savour, the moments shared with our loved ones and our mental well-being. Celebrate #WorldHealthDay by prioritising YOU!Don't forget to hydrate, medidate and appreciate our greatest gift. Swasth raho, Mast raho!" World Health Day 2024 Date, Theme, History and Significance: Know About the Global Health Awareness Day Celebrated Every Year Under the Sponsorship of the World Health Organization.

World Health Day is observed every year on April 7 to draw attention to a health topic affecting people worldwide. It also marks the birthday of the World Health Organisation (WHO), founded in 1948. This year's theme is 'My Health, My Right' which emphasises on a fundamental human right to access quality health care, education and information. World Health 2024 Theme Video: Know the Themes of the World Health Day for Last 10 Years Organised by World Health Organisation (WHO).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut Indian Police Force, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. She will also act in KD-The Devil as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.