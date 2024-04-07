World Health Day 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 7. The annual observance marks the founding day of the World Health Organisation (WHO), established on April 7, 1948. WHO is a specialised United Nations agency that promotes health, keeps the world safe, and serves the vulnerable. Every year, it assigns a special theme to commemorate the World Health Day celebrations, and for the World Health Day 2024 theme, the focus is on everyone’s health. World Health Day 2024 theme is 'My health, my right.’ The themes are chosen to bring the world's attention to a specific health topic of concern to people worldwide. You can watch the World Health Day 2024 theme video in detail to understand the topic better, as we will also list the themes for the past 10 years’ WHO Day commemorations. World Health Day 2024 Date, Theme, History and Significance: Know About the Global Health Awareness Day, Celebrated Under the Sponsorship of the World Health Organization.

World Health Day 2024 Theme: 'My Health, My Right'

Themes of the World Health Day for the Last 10 Years

World Health Day 2023 Theme: Health For All

World Health Day 2022 Theme: Our Planet, Our Health

World Health Day 2021 Theme: Building a Fairer, Healthier World

World Health Day 2020 Theme: Support Nurses and Midwives

World Health Day 2019 Theme: Health For All: Everyone, Everywhere

World Health Day 2018 Theme: Universal Health Coverage: Everyone, Everywhere

World Health Day 2017 Theme: Depression: Let's Talk

World Health Day 2016 Theme: Beat Diabetes

World Health Day 2015 Theme: Food Safety

World Health Day 2014 Theme: Vector-Borne Diseases

