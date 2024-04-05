Finally, the makers of the much-awaited family entertainer Shinda Shinda No Papa, featuring Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan, dropped the film's teaser. Shinda Shinda No Papa is a heart-warming family comedy helmed by director Amarpreet GS Chhabra. Naresh Kathooria writes the film. Taking to Instagram, Gippy Grewal treated fans to the teaser video and captioned the post as, "hinda Shinda No Papa Teaser Out Now. See you in cinemas on #10thmay2024 #shindashindanopapa." The real-life father-son duo portray their real relationship on the big screen for the first time promising a fun, laugh riot. Shinda Shinda No Papa: Hina Khan and Gippy Grewal’s Punjabi Film Set to Hit Theatres on May 10 (View Poster).

Set in Canada and India, Shinda Shinda No Papa follows the life of Gopi, his wife, and their mischievous ten-year-old son, Shinda. With a desi twist to the popular rhyme 'Johnny, Johnny, Yes Papa' with a peppy number showcasing the tussle between father and son, the teaser hints at a unique premise and promises a rollercoaster of emotions, humour and the complexities of modern parenting. As soon as the teaser was unveiled, fans flooded the comment section.One of the users wrote, "so excited for this." Another user commented, "Bada funny sawad ao ga." Sharing the excitement, Gippy Grewal said, "This project is close to my heart. Raising kids of my own in the ever-evolving world, and feeling the tug-of-war between giving them global exposure while keeping them close to their roots makes this film personal, and I'm sure the audiences will relate to it as well! Sharing the screen with my son makes it all the more special for me!" Firing Outside Gippy Grewal Residence: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Takes Responsibility for Gunshots Fired Outside Punjabi Singer's House in Canada.

Director Amarpreet GS Chhabra added, "It was a great honour to work with the biggest star, Gippy Grewal, and the teams at Saregama and Humble Motion Pictures. A mother-child relationship is often spoken about. Here, we aimed to go all out in creating a fun, rib-tickling comedy that showcases the enjoyable and emotional bond of the father-son relationship. We are quite thrilled as our labour of love will soon be experienced by audiences across the globe. "

The film is slated to release on May 10.