Entertainment News | Shriya Saran is All Praises for 'Showtime' Co-star Rajeev Khandelwal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Actor Shriya Saran, who is receiving appreciation for her role in 'Showtime', opened up about her experience working with co-star Rajeev Khandelwal.

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, 'Showtime' is an epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema, which takes the audience into what goes behind the multi-million-dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top.

Sharing her experience working with Rajeev, Shriya said, "Rajeev is very sweet, also reserved. You know you'll talk about everything under the sun, but you'll never really know what's going on in his head. Among us, he's also extremely down to earth and simple. He's also very strict about his diet, his food. He comes across as a very serious guy. But inside is a really funny man. Like he can make you laugh and laugh and laugh. He's a child at heart."

In the show, Emraan essays the role of a producer. The show gives a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top.

The series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran and Mahima Makwana are also a part of the show.

Rajeev is known for his performances in films like 'Table No 21', 'Bloody Daddy', 'Aamir', among others. (ANI)

