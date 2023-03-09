Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): As the team of 'Kabzaa' is busy promoting their movie, actor Shriya Saran shared about her character and excitement of doing kathak in the film.

'Kabzaa' is a period film about the rise of gangsters in India, set between 1942 to 1984. It revolves around a freedom fighter's son who gets trapped in the mafia world.

Speaking to ANI, actress Shriya Saran who is playing the lead role in 'Kabzaa' along with Kiccha Sudeep, shared her thoughts on doing this movie, "Many thoughts came in like what will be my role among so many heroes in the film, will I have any role or not. When director, R Chandru was narrating the story to me, after seeing the passion and dedication in his eyes, it showed that this film is larger than life."

Talking about her character in the film, Shriya said, "When I was doing Kathak in this film, I was like perfect. I really wanted to be part of his vision and I am glad I am part of it."

The film is made in Kannada language which will be released in Hindi apart from many languages of South India.

Shriya shared her views on Indian cinema, she said that "It is a good thing that the country is connecting through entertainment. I belong to the time of Doordarshan and now everything has become one i.e., Pan India."

On the other hand, producer Anand Pandit said that "It is a big deal from the point of view of business as well where Pan India films are now made and released."

Talking about the film, Anand Pandit said, "The film is a fictional story of the underworld and is not inspired by any underworld don. The film 'Kabzaa' is a period film that depicts the period of Independence. Underworld is one such subject which has a very good strike rate at the box office."

'Kabzaa' has been dropping surprises for its fans ever since the announcement of the film was made! Recently the makers also revealed that Shivarajkumar along with Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran will be a part of this film.

'Kabzaa' will have a Pan-India release in 5 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada & Malyalam and is slated to release on March 17, 2023.

The film is helmed by R Chandru and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian. (ANI)

