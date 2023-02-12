Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta arrived at Mumbai's St. Regis to congratulate the newly married couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra a while ago.

Shloka glowed in her subtle makeup and black saree while Akash gave quite dapper looks as they posed together for the paparazzi outside the venue. Holding hands, they smiled at the paps, looking extremely adorable together!

Check out their photos here:

While many people are expected to make an appearance at the function tonight, so far, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Ishaan Khattar, and Manish Malhotra have been spotted by the paparazzi's camera lenses.

Here are some photos:

Meanwhile, talking about the bride and groom, for the reception, they opted for a fusion of Indo-western elements for their looks.

Kiara was seen wearing a beautiful floor-length monochrome evening gown with a small trail at the bottom while Sidharth opted for a blingy black suit. Kiara's jewellery, however, stole the show!

Kiara wore a very heavy emerald and diamond studded neckpiece which looked exquisite and gave a beautiful touch to the chic gown.

Kiara kept her hair tied back and opted for neutral-toned makeup.

They both entered smiling, holding hands, and looking incredibly adorable. Photos of Kiara and Sidharth have gone viral on social media.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7 this year. (ANI)

