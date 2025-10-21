Bollywood star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their first Diwali together after embracing parenthood. In July this year, Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their first child, a daughter. Diwali 2025: Sonam Kapoor Shares Glimpse of Festive Celebrations with Anand Ahuja and Son Vayu, Says 'Our Hearts Are Glowing a Little Brighter This Diwali' (Watch Video).

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a joint point, giving a glimpse into their Diwali festivities. The couple shared an adorable video which shows them twinning in matching yellow ensembles.

Kiara Advani Makes First Public Appearance After Motherhood with Sidharth Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara look beautiful in a bright yellow anarkali, marking her first appearance after becoming a mother, whereas Sidharth looked handsome as ever in a yellow kurta and white pyjamas.

The couple playfully posed for pictures, while sharing moments of laughter and affection. "Happy Diwali. Love, Light and Sunshine," they wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to react to the post as many appeared excited to see the couple together after a long time. Following the birth of their daughter, Kiara has been keeping a low profile, avoiding public appearances as she seems to have dedicated all her time to the newborn.

Last week, the couple arrived at the Kalina Airport with their daughter; however, were seen using umbrellas to guard from the cameras.

Kiara Advani celebrated her first birthday as a mom. The actress took to Instagram, sharing the celebration of this special occasion and penned a sweet heartfelt note.

"My most special Birthday. Surrounded by the loves of my life -- my baby, my husband, and my parents -- with both our songs playing on repeat as we step into this wonderful year ahead. Feeling incredibly grateful and blessed. Thank you all for your kind wishes," she wrote.

In a July 16 post, Sidharth and Kiara announced the birth of their daughter with a heartwarming message. The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama Shershaah. Diwali 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Shares Heartwarming Glimpse from Family Puja, Extends Festive Wishes; Says 'May Goddess Lakshmi ji Bless You with Prosperity and Happiness' (View Pic).

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in War 2, while Sidharth Malhotra's last release was with Param Sundari.