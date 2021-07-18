Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is celebrating her 32nd birthday today, feels her film team-ups with Akshay Kumar gives out the vibe to fans that there is meaningful entertainment in store.

The duo has earlier worked in 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and is currently working on the upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan'.

Talking about the collaboration, Bhumi said, "For starters the fact that we come from a film that really worked, was loved and had such an important social message that people have similar expectations from our current collaboration as well. But I feel Akshay sir and I have a really feel-good value and people know if we are coming then it will be something meaningful and yet entertaining."

Speaking in admiration of Akshay, she added, "Akshay sir is someone who I really admire and he is someone who has really worked his way up and there are aspects of his journey that I really admire like he dreamt big and achieved it. And so did I. I think the success story is something that also works for people and is inspirational for people."

Bhumi, who's request for a day off from shooting 'Rakshabandhan' was granted by Akshay and Aanand L Rai, will be spending time with her mother, Sumitra and sister, Samiksha and have an intimate birthday.

Her journey as an actor started with the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' and was followed by ground-breaking work in films like 'Son Chiriya', 'Bala', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Lust Stories', among others.

Bhumi spoke about her acting journey, "I think I became an actor at a time when content started overpowering all other aspects of cinema. I realized that the language of cinema was changing and I feel very fortunate enough that I was an active part of the change. I think at that time the basic mould of how an actor was changed and I got a big opportunity to do that through all the characters that I have played."

The versatile actor, who runs the lauded social advocacy platform Climate Warrior, had a special wish for her birthday.

She revealed, "I think my wish definitely would be that our generation should be the generation that should start restoring the planet because that is most important. I truly wish that we address the dangers that we are challenged with and take steps to rectify it and that can only happen if we all change the way our perspective towards our planet is. We have to realise that everything is limited and one day if we don't stop, we will be done and over."

For her career, Bhumi's wish was that she continue doing good work. She said, "I continue doing good work and I continue breaking boundaries. The loyal fan base that I have created over the years I want to make sure that I don't disappoint them."

The 'Durgamati' actor concluded by explaining what made the audiences connect with her, "The relatability of the girl next door where people felt the stories were their own, where people saw me play characters that they could relate with I think that is something that worked with me."

"The fact that when they saw me on-screen, they said that they know this girl and that could be their daughter, their niece, their nephew, girlfriend, wife, sister etc. I think that is one of the biggest things that has worked for me so far," she concluded.

Currently, Bhumi has a stellar line up of films that are set to be announced soon. Meanwhile, apart from 'Rakshabandhan' she is working on much-awaited projects like 'Badhaai Do' with Rajkummar Rao and 'Mr Lele' with Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

