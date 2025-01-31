Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available on PC. Players can explore and have a chance to swing through the streets of New York, with new areas like Brooklyn, Queens, Coney Island, and more. You can switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales, each with their own stories and powers. The new Web Wings let you travel the city in a fun new way. The game follows Peter and Miles as they fight Venom and the dangerous new symbiote threat. They will fight to protect the city and their loved ones while facing tough challenges. Players can also upgrade high-tech equipment to improve their combat. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available on Steam and the Epic Games Store for INR 3,999. GTA 6 Price Leaks: Rockstar Games’s Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Likely Cost Around USD 100 As per Rumours, Open World Game Set To Be Released in Autumn 2025.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Now Available on PC

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swings onto PC today! 🕸️ Purchase now on Steam or the Epic Games Store and prepare yourself to #BeGreaterTogether. pic.twitter.com/iomKFe0CVC — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) January 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)