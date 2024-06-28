The trailer of Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri-starrer Bad Newz left cinema lovers nostalgic as the film features a recreated version of "Mehboob Mere Sanam" song from Shah Rukh Khan's film Duplicate, which also featured Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre. ‘Bad Newz’ Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Duplicate’ Song ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ Recreated in Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk’s Film, Know All About OG Chartbuster! (Watch Video).

Throughout the trailer, the recreated track has been used in background, garnering audience's attention. "Wow...can't wait for the makers to unveil the whole song," a social media user commented. "Feels so good to revisit this 'Mehboob mere sanam' song," another social media user wrote.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Bad Newz’

Watch Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla’s ‘Duplicate’ Song Here:

Bad Newz is touted to be a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. The new film also revolves around pregnancies and parenthood. Neha Dhupia is also a part of it. 'Bad Newz' Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk Engage in 'Baap of All Wars' in This Quirky Comedy Entertainer (Watch Video).

Bad Newz is directed by Anand Tiwari and co-produced by him along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film is scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja. The film will hit theatres on July 19.