The first trailer of the upcoming romantic comedy Bad Newz has dropped online. Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz features a love triangle between Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk's characters, and is about how a woman discovers she is pregnant and the father of her unborn child could be two men she had got intimate in the past. What's quirky here is that after doing a paternity test, both the men turn out to be the father in a rare condition called 'heteropaternal superfecundation', leading to them competing for who has better right over the kid. 'Bad Newz' Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk Engage in 'Baap of All Wars' in This Quirky Comedy Entertainer.

A highlight of the trailer is the usage of the song "Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam", which all the '90s kids should know is from a different movie altogether. Of course, Bollywood has found this new habit of picking up old songs and recreating them in their new movies, and it has met with mixed reactions, so we wonder how fans of this song would take to Bad Newz trailer doing the same with this track. Will it be 'bad newz' for the makers? Apologise for the pun!

ICYMI, Here's The Trailer of 'Bad Newz':

Returning to the song, it belongs to the 1998 comedy thriller Duplicate. Mahesh Bhatt directed the movie, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in a double role as the wimpy hero and his evil doppelganger. Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre played the female leads in the film. Duplicate was produced by Dharma Productions (then headed by Karan Johar's late father, Yash Johar), which is also the producer for Bad Newz, so they are, like, reusing their own song.

Duplicate, while an average grosser at the box office, had a hit soundtrack filled with melodious gems like "Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam", "Kathai Aankhon Wali", "Ladna Jhagadna" and "Ek Sharaarat". The songs were composed by Anu Malik, and the lyrics were written by Javed Akhtar. "Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam" even got Akhtar a nomination for Best Lyrics at the Filmfare Awards. The song was picturised by Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre (looking scorching hot here); Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan sang the track.

Watch the Song Here:

For those who don't know this, Bad Newz was earlier titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam before changing to its present title. Considering both the song and the film feature a comical love triangle, sounds apt, right? Bad Newz, also starring Neha Dhupia, is scheduled to release on July 19, 2024.

