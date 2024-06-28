The anticipation surrounding trailer releases is always palpable, especially when we're eagerly awaiting a glimpse into a world that has kept us intrigued for so long. Finally, the trailer for Bad Newz has arrived! Featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, it promises a quirky and dynamic experience that fans are sure to love. This sneak peek offers a tantalising preview of what's to come, teasing us with glimpses of humour, drama, and the chemistry between the cast. Bad Newz Announced! Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk's Comedy Film to Hit Theatres on July 19, 2024 (Watch Video).

Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of emotions and entertainment! From witty banter to unexpected twists, Bad Newz is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of lively storytelling and compelling performances.

Watch 'Bad Newz' Trailer:

The trailer for Bad Newz is an uproarious rollercoaster ride! Packed with quirky dialogue and hilarious scenes, it's a breath of fresh air seeing Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy in action. The film promises to be super fun without giving away the whole plot—talk about witty! The screen sharing between Vicky and Triptii is electric, while Ammy adds a delightful twist to the mix. With its blend of comedy and surprises, Bad Newz looks set to keep us laughing and guessing until the credits roll. Get ready for a joyride that promises to deliver big laughs and even bigger entertainment! Vicky Kaushal Teases Deets on Project With Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk, Asks Fans to Pick Between 'Good' and 'Bad' News (Watch Video).

Karan Johar Shares Hilarious Post of Vicky Kaushal's Answer

Karan Johar's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Even before the trailer was released Fans had been speculating about the storyline of the film, and recently, Vicky Kaushal had a cheeky response to a fan's wild theory. When the fan suggested that Bad Newz might be a Christopher Nolan-style mind-bender, Kaushal humorously clarified, “Bad Newz Dharma ki film hai Nolan ki nahi.” (It's Dharma's film, not Christopher Nolan's.) His comment serves as a playful reminder that the film promises classic Dharma Productions entertainment, not a Nolan-esque puzzle!

Directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Tiwari. Bad Newz is scheduled for release on July 19, the film marks the first on-screen pairing of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2024 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).