Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 10 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan's entry at IIFA 2025 was nothing short of electric as he walked the green carpet, leaving fans in awe of his aura.

Dressed in a sleek all-black outfit, Shah Rukh was seen greeting the paparazzi and fans with "Adaab."

Also Read | IIFA Awards 2025 Winners: Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' Trumps With 10 Wins; Kartik Aaryan, Nitanshi Goel, Janki Bodiwala, Raghav Juyal Bag Acting Honours - See Full List.

During the event, Shah Rukh was also seen warmly greeting playback singer Shreya Ghoshal. The two shared a hug and posed for the cameras, leaving fans delighted with their sweet interaction.

For the evening, the 'Jawan' actor made heads turn with his choice of outfit. SRK wore a black double-breasted blazer with silver buttons, paired with a black satin top and matching trousers. To complete his look, he added dark sunglasses, a sleek wristwatch, and a silver chain.

Also Read | IIFA Awards 2025: Ramesh Sippy Attends Special Screening of 'Sholay' at Jaipur's Rajmandir Cinema, Says 'Memorable Day for Us'.

The official page of IIFA also took to its Instagram to share pictures of the superstar who looked as charming as ever.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DG_UzVSBtRe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Meanwhile, the IIFA Digital Awards, held on March 8, saw major wins for Kriti Sanon, Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat Season 3, and Amar Singh Chamkila.

The main IIFA Awards night, hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, took place on March 9. The event also featured a special tribute by Kareena Kapoor Khan to her grandfather, Raj Kapoor. She performed on his iconic songs, including "Mera Joota Hai Japani" and "Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua."

Earlier in the day, the festival celebrated 50 years of the classic film Sholay with a special screening at the famous Rajmandir Cinema. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)