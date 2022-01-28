Los Angeles, Jan 28 (PTI) "Succession" actor Juliana Canfield will star in streaming service Peacock's upcoming series "The Missing".

The eight-episode series, which hails from "Big Little Lies" creator David E Kelley, is based on Israeli author Dror A Mishani's bestselling novel "The Missing File", reported Deadline.

Canfield, best known for playing Jess, the loyal assistant of Jeremy Strong's Kendall Roy, on "Succession", will play the female lead in the new show opposite actor Jeff Wilbusch of "Unorthodox" fame.

"The Missing" tells the story of Detective Avraham (Wilbusch), whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

Canfield will essay the role of Janine Harris, a newly minted detective with the NYPD. Looking for a mentor, she begs to be partnered with Avraham, who prefers to work alone, and gets her wish.

Kelly, who has written the series, will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Matthew Tinker, Jonathan Shapiro, Mishani, Peter Traugott, Alon Shrutzman, Avi Nir and Karni Ziv are the other executive producers.

"The Missing" is produced by Keshet Studios, the US production arm of Keshet International, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group.

