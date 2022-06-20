Mumbai [Maharashtra], June 20 (ANI): Actor Sunny Leone shared a heartwarming Father's Day post on social media, spending an 'amazing day' with her husband Daniel Weber and her three kids in Dubai.

"Us and our not-so-small babies! Happy Fathers Day... It was an amazing day with you! You are an amazing father to our little nuggets! Thank you for being you!" captioned Sunny on Instagram.

The beautiful family picture showed Sunny with Daniel and her three kids Nisha, Noah, and Asher against the stunning locations of Dubai. All four of them were smiling in the picture. Sunny donned a pretty colourful, striped dress while Daniel sported a chic, printed shirt with black trousers.

As for the kids, all of them wore casual attire, perfect for a vacation, with their face masks dangling from their necks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny would be seen next in Tamil movies like 'Quotation Gang,' alongside Jackie Shroff and 'Oh, My Ghost', a horror comedy slated to release this year in 2022.

Sunny was last seen in the Malayalam film 'Rangeela', helmed by Santhosh Nair starring Malayalam actors Suraj Vasudevan Nair, Aju Kurian Varghese, and Salim Kumar to name a few. (ANI)

