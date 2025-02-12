Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): The trailer of Reema Kagti's 'Superboys of Malegaon' is finally out.

Directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani, the film stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles.

The film, inspired by a true story, follows the journey of Nasir Shaikh, an aspiring filmmaker from the small town of Malegaon, who dreams of making movies with his friends despite many challenges.

Farhan took to his Instagram account to share the trailer of the film, giving fans a glimpse into the world of Malegaon. The film revolves around three friends who dream of making a film but are unable to go to Mumbai due to a lack of resources. Inspired by true events, the trailer gives fans a peek into their struggles and victories as they work toward making their dream a reality.

"As filmmakers, our goal has always been to create meaningful films that resonate not only with audiences in India but also with people around the world," said Farhan Akhtar, producer of Excel Entertainment.

Zoya Akhtar, who is the producer of Tiger Baby, added, "I am excited to collaborate with Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios to bring this inspirational story to life--one that celebrates the human need to create art no matter what the circumstances are. The love that Superboys has received at various global screenings just reaffirms how universal that feeling is."

The film has already been screened at prestigious international festivals like the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the BFI London Film Festival, and the Red Sea Film Festival, earning praise from critics and audiences.

Produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, 'Superboys of Malegaon' is set to release on February 28, 2025, across India, the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand. (ANI)

