Actor Suriya on Thursday announced that he is teaming up with his Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara for a new feature film. The movie, which will be Suriya's 43rd project, will also star Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Vijay Varma. "Dear all we are excited! Joining hands with @Sudha_Kongara again in a @gvprakash musical, his 100th! So looking forward to work with my brother @dulQuer & the talented #Nazriya & the performance champ @MrVijayVarma. Glad @2D_ENTPVTLTD is producing this special film! #Jyotika @rajsekarpandian #Suriya43," Suriya posted on X.

Ace composer GV Prakash Kumar will provide the music for the film, which marks his 100th project as a music director. Suriya's production banner 2D Entertainment, which he heads with actor-wife Jyotika, also shared the news on X. "Rustic. Powerful. Strong @Suriya_offl @dulQuer #Nazriya @MrVijayVarma in #Suriya43. A film by @Sudha_Kongara. A @gvprakash Musical," the banner posted.

Suriya and Kongara's 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru had won five National Awards, including best actor and best feature film.