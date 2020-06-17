Entertainment News | Sushant Rajput's Death: Police Record Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra's Statement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe on Thursday recorded the statement of film and casting director Mukesh Chhabra in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

While getting his statement recorded, Chhabra told police that Rajput was a good actor and used to share good relations with him.

Chhabra had also directed Rajput's last completely shot film - 'Dil Bechara' - which was slated to hit the theatres on May 8 but was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier on Monday, Chhabra had penned down a long emotional post grieving the demise of his close friend.

Rajput had allegedly died of suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself on Sunday, as per the police.

The untimely death of Rajput has sent shockwaves among celebrities and his fans. Scores of actors and public figures from all quarters expressed their condolences. (ANI)

