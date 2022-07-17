Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Days after IPL founder Lalit Modi announced that he is dating Sushmita Sen, the latter took to Instagram and penned a cryptic note, talking about the power of noise cancellation.

Sushmita, on Friday, shared a new picture from her Maldives vacation. In the image, she is seen gazing into the blue ocean.

Alongside the stunning picture, she wrote, "Ah Serenity and the power of noise cancellation!!! (heart eyes, laughing, red heart and musical notes emojis). Picture courtesy: Alisah Sen (angel face and lips emojis). I love you guys beyond!!! #sharing #bliss #positivity #love #duggadugga (dancer and hug face emojis)."

With her caption, Sushmita indirectly hit back at trolls for criticising her relationship choices.

For those unaware, on Thursday, Lalit Modi shared pictures on social media talking about returning from a global tour with his "better-looking partner" Sushmita Sen.

He tweeted: "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure."

However, his tweet created confusion among netizens as they assumed that Lalit Modi had tied the knot with Sushmita.

In no time, Lalit Modi issued another tweet to clear the air and wrote that the two are just dating, "not married."

"Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," his post read.

A day after Lalit Modi revealed his and Sushmita's dating news, the Miss Universe 1994 shared a post on Instagram.

She posted a picture with her daughters--Renee Sen and Alisah and wrote, "I am in a happy place!! Not married...No rings...Unconditionally surrounded by love. Enough clarifications given...now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always...and for those who don't...its #NYOB Anyway!!! I love you Guys #duggadugga #yourstruly".

Lalit Modi was previously married to Minal Sagrani, whom he married in October of 1991. They had two children together - son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. Lalit is also a stepfather to Karima Sagrani, from Minal's first marriage. Unfortunately, Minal lost her life to cancer in 2018. On the other hand, Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018, but broke up with him last year. She is a mother of two adopted daughters Renee and Alisah. (ANI)

