Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India}, October 18 (ANI): Piquing the curiosity of fans for her upcoming flick, 'Haseen Dillruba', actor Taapsee Pannu on Sunday posted on social media a stunning picture of herself from the murder-mystery.

The 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor took to Instagram and shared a close-up one side picture of her face. In the snap, Taapsee is seen sporting a traditional gold nose pin embedded with contrasting red and white pearls alog with small gold earrings.

Also Read | NCB Arrests Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend Gabriella Demetraides’ Brother Agisilaos, Couple Under Scanner – Reports.

Pannu captioned the post "Verified "Tan Man ka dhan" Rani Kashyap back in the house ....#HaseenDilruba."

In December last year, the 'Pink' actor hinted at her role in the 'Haseen Dillruba' and shared a poster of the film. "I may be bad but I'm perfectly good at it" Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba. Can't wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres 18th September 2020," she said.

Also Read | Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna’s Latest Look Feels Like A Rip-Off of Tara Sutaria’s Show-Stealer Diwali 2019 Manish Malhotra Saree, Is It A Hit or Miss? Vote Now.

However, there is no information on the release date of the film, as the shooting was on halt due to coronavirus pandemic.

The film, a murder mystery also stars actor Vikrant Massey. 'Haseen Dillruba' is produced by Anand L Rai and directed by Vinil Mathew. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)