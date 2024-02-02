Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 2 (ANI): South superstar Thalapathy Vijay on Friday officially announced the name of his political party as 'Tamilaga Vetri Kazham' (TVK).

Vijay, in a statement said, "We are not going to contest 2024 elections and we are not going to any party. We have made this decision on General and Executive Council Meeting."

Taking to X, Vijay shared a statement and wrote #TVKVijay."

The statement reads, "To my best, the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has been doing a lot of public welfare activities for the past many years. But a lot of political changes cannot be made only through a non-profit organisation, a political power is needed. You all know the current political scenario. Wrongful administration and corrupt politics is on one hand, on the other hand discriminative and fascist politics to divide our people. On two sides obstacles have been placed for our development and unity."

"All are carving for good politics especially Tamil Nadu each people are carving for Selfless, truthful Politics with foresight and non corrupt government without caste - religion differences and with good administration. Very importantly, that Politics would be based on our Indian Constitution to apt with Tamil Nadu State rights and will be based on this soil 'By Birth all are same' ideology," the statement added.

Vijay stated further that Tamil people are the ones who gave him everything and he wanted to give it back to them.

"After my father and mother, the Tamil people are the ones who have given me everything including my name, fame and money. And I have been waiting to give it back to them for a long time Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam will be the party led by me. Our party leaders have gone to Delhi to register the party in the ECI We have already written and submitted the bylaws and the structure of the party," the statement read further.

Further, according to the statement, the party will not be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the unveiling of the symbol, flag, the articulation of ideologies that the fledgeling outfit will seek to put forward, policies, and meet-and-greet with people will be taken care of after the general elections.

"2026 is our goal. After getting altricial from ECI and after 2024 Lok Sabha elections we will be deciding upon the symbol, flag, ideologies, policies, meet and greet with people and the proper beginning of our political jour way will begin. We are not contesting in the 2024 elections and we will not be supporting any of the party that is contesting," the statement added.

Vijay is known for his eye-catching performances in films such as 'Theri', 'Master', 'Bigil', 'Beast' 'Puli', 'Thuppakki', 'Mersal', and 'Kaththi', among others.

He was last seen in the action film 'Leo' which also starred Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film received positive responses from the audience.

The superstar, in his statement, added that there's one more film that he has signed, and after completing the project, he will shift his focus to politics.

"I have one more film that I have signed. I will finish it and completely indulge myself into politics. I have been preparing myself for my political journey for a long time. I will devote myself for the people of Tamil Nadu. This is the only way I can give back to my people," the statement quoted Vijay as saying.

Vijay will be next seen in the film 'The Greatest of All Time'. (ANI)

