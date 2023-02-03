Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Superstar Thalapathy Vijay's next feature film with writer-director Lokesh Kanagaraj has been titled "Leo".

The upcoming project marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster "Master".

Actor Trisha Krishnan also stars in the film. She has previously worked with Vijay in Tamil hits -- "Ghilli", "Kuruvi", "Thirupaachi" and "Aathi".

Kanagaraj shared the title of the movie on Twitter.

"#LEO #BLOODYSWEET," he captioned the title reveal promo.

"Leo" will also act as Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt debut in Tamil cinema. Actors Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon round out the cast.

Anirudh Ravichander, who has composed music for Vijay's blockbuster hits "Kaththi", "Master" and "Beast", will create the soundtrack for "Leo" as well.

The film started shooting earlier this month. It is produced by S S Lalit Kumar and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy.

The plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps. However, there are speculations that the movie is part of Kanagaraj's 'Lokesh Cinematic Universe', which also includes Karthi-led "Kaithi" and "Vikram", headlined by cinema veteran Kamal Haasan.

