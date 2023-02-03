Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's second film after Master now gets a title. The superstar's 67th film is now called Leo, revealed by its interesting title promo video that reminds of Vikram's title reveal promo. So does this confirm Leo is part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe? Also the film is releasing on October 19, 2023. Thalapathy 67: Fahadh Faasil Confirms Thalapathy Vijay's Film is Part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe, Hints He Could Be in It (Watch Video).

Here's Vikram Announcement Teaser:

The cast and the crew of Leo have reached Kashmir to begin a new schedule for the film.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)