Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): Academy Award winner Rami Malek and 'The Crown' star Emma Corrin have reportedly ended their relationship after two years of dating.

According to Page Six, sources claim the pair have been separated "for some time," though the reason for the breakup has not been publicly disclosed.

Also Read | Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt in China: Actor and Girlfriend Woo Chinese Media at Macau Comedy Festival 2025.

The couple, who confirmed their relationship publicly in September 2023 after being photographed kissing during a casual outing with their dog, had been romantically linked since mid-2023.

They were first spotted together in July at a Bruce Springsteen concert in London, where onlookers noted their affectionate interaction.

Also Read | Sibling Rivalry? Singer Sonu Kakkar Breaks Ties With Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, Says ‘I Am No Longer A SISTER to the Two Talented Superstars’ in Now Deleted Post on X.

Their relationship drew further attention the following month when eyewitnesses described the two sharing a visibly intimate evening during a date night in Kent, as per Page Six.

One source at the time remarked, "They were very passionate and looking into each other's eyes... They kissed and didn't seem to mind who could see," as quoted by Page Six.

Malek and Corrin reportedly purchased a luxury property together in Hampstead, North London, nearly a year ago.

However, details regarding the future of the shared home have not been made public.

Before Corrin, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, Malek was in a long-term relationship with actress Lucy Boynton, with whom he was involved for five years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)