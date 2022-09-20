Washington [US], September 20 (ANI): Marva Hicks, a singer and actor who is known for her roles in 'The Lion King' and 'Motown: The Musical' and for television credits that included Star Trek: Voyager passed away at the age of 66.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hicks passed away on Friday in New York City, according to a statement from her agent Tanya Young Williams. Her cause of death is not disclosed yet.

Also Read | Jon Bernthal Birthday Special: 5 Best Roles of the Punisher Star.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha. Our beloved wife, family member and friend will be greatly missed and remain marvellous in our hearts forever," her husband, Akwasi Taha, and family said in a statement shared to The Hollywood Reporter. "The love she had for her husband, family, friends and entertainment community knew no bounds. We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love. Thank you for your compassion and prayers."

Hicks, who was born in Petersburg, Virginia, attended Howard University and earned a degree before embarking on a career that lasted for forty years.

Also Read | Dokha – Round D Corner: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Khushalii Kumar’s Film.

She started out as a musician and released her debut record under her own name in 1991, which featured the tune "Never Been in Love Before." Hicks would go on to travel the world and sing duets with Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson.

She has performed on Broadway in Motown: The Musical, The Lion King, Caroline or Change, and Lena Horne, The Lady at Her Music, among other theatrical productions. Her stage performances have earned her three Helen Hayes Awards, and recently this year, she appeared in the Alliance Theatre production of Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous.

Hicks appeared in four episodes of 'Mad About You and 'Sister, Sister', and had a recurring role as T'Pel on 'Star Trek: Voyager'. Other TV appearances include ones on 'Madam Secretary', 'Daredevil', 'Search Party', and 'House of Cards'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)