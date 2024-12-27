Mufasa: The Lion King, the live-action prequel to Disney's 2019 hit, has roared into Indian theatres with impressive box office numbers. Released on December 20, 2024, in multiple languages, the film has captivated audiences with its stunning visuals, gripping narrative and powerful voice performances by stars like Shah Rukh Khan (Hindi) and Mahesh Babu (Telugu). Reportedly, in its opening week, Mufasa has inched closer to the INR 100 crore mark, demonstrating its strong appeal to Indian audiences. ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Barry Jenkins’ Disney Live-Action Prequel Online.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' Box Office Report

According to online reports, Mufasa: The Lion King has earned impressive figures in its opening week, grossing INR 26.75 crore in English, INR 25 crore in Hindi, INR 11.2 crore in Telugu and INR 11.3 crore in Tamil. The film continues to maintain strong momentum across the country, giving tough competition to new releases. Reportedly, even on Christmas 2024, Mufasa became the audience's top choice, leading advance ticket sales at national cinema outlets. The film has already collected INR 74 crore in its first week, solidifying its success at the box office. ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Movie Review: Barry Jenkins’ Origin Story for Simba’s Dead Dad Doesn’t Get To Roar Enough! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Trailer: (Hindi)

About 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

Directed by Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King tells the poignant story of Mufasa, a young cub who, lost and alone, crosses paths with Taka, a kind-hearted lion who is the heir to a royal bloodline. This fateful encounter sparks a thrilling and emotional journey as a group of unlikely companions sets out to discover their true destinies. The film explores themes of identity, destiny and belonging with fantastic visuals.

