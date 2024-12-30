The Hollywood box office is bustling this holiday season, with Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King and Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3 delivering impressive numbers and spreading Christmas cheer. However, the burning question among box office enthusiasts is: which film is outperforming the other? According to a post by Walt Disney Studios on X, Mufasa: The Lion King is claimed to be the number one movie at both the US and global box office two weeks in a row, leading many to assume it is outpacing Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The truth, however, is more nuanced. ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Movie Review: Barry Jenkins’ Origin Story for Simba’s Dead Dad Doesn’t Get To Roar Enough!

Both Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 were released in the USA on December 20, 2024. To determine which film is truly leading, we need to examine their domestic and global box office performances separately.

Walt Disney Studios' Claim About 'Mufasa'

#Mufasa: The Lion King is now the #1 movie in America, and the #1 movie in the world, two weeks in a row! 🦁 See it now, only in theaters! pic.twitter.com/bPIi9DBQWP — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 29, 2024

USA Box Office: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Takes the Lead

Walt Disney Studios' claim that Mufasa: The Lion King is number one at the US box office does not hold up, as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been consistently outperforming it, even topping the charts during both weekends since release.

First Weekend Performance (Gross):

Mufasa The Lion King: USD 35.4 million

Sonic the Hedgehog 3: USD 60.1 million

Second Weekend Performance (Gross):

Mufasa The Lion King: USD 37.1 million

Sonic the Hedgehog 3: USD 38 million

Total Domestic Collection (Gross):

Mufasa The Lion King: USD 113.5 million

Sonic the Hedgehog 3: USD 137.5 million

As the numbers show, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has a clear edge at the North American box office, both in total earnings and weekend-wise performance.

Worldwide Box Office: 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Roars

On the global stage, Mufasa: The Lion King has outshone its rival, delivering significantly higher numbers.

Total Worldwide Collection (Gross):

Mufasa The Lion King: USD 328 million

Sonic the Hedgehog 3: USD 211.5 million

That said, it’s important to note that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has yet to release in several key international markets. For example, it is scheduled to debut in India on January 3, 2025, whereas Mufasa had a simultaneous release in the USA and India, with its Hindi-dubbed version (where the lead character is voiced by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan) performing exceptionally well. In other regions like Japan and Singapore, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released a week after its US debut. Crucially, it has not yet been released in China, a market where Mufasa has already premiered. ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’ Officially Confirmed: Paramount Announces Spring 2027 Release.

Final Verdict - 'Mufasa' vs 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'

While Walt Disney Studios' claim that Mufasa: The Lion King is the number one movie globally is accurate, the assertion that it leads in the US box office is incorrect. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has emerged as the domestic champion, while Mufasa enjoys dominance on the international stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2024 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).