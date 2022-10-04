Washington [US], October 4 (ANI): 'American Horror Story' star Taissa Farmiga is all set to return to 'The Nun' franchise, where she will be portraying the role of sister Irene.

According to Variety, Farmiga will play alongside Storm Reid, who joined the New Line franchise, in the most current instalment of the $2 billion-grossing "Conjuring" series. The first "Nun" film appeared in 2018 and amassed $366 million worldwide, making it the most grossing in the genre to date. It featured Vera Farmiga's Sister Irene as she battled alongside Demian Bichir's Father Burke to stave off the possession of the demon nun Valek in 1952 Romania.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Pens Down Thank You Note For Karan Johar, Says ‘Can’t Express How Blessed I Feel’.

The movie was a prequel to 2016's "The Conjuring 2," in which Vera Farmiga, Farmiga's older sister, appeared. Vera has starred in three "Conjuring" movies, making the horror series feel somewhat like a family affair.

Michael Chaves, who oversaw the seventh and latest instalment, "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," in 2021, will helm "The Nun 2." The screenplay was written by Akela Cooper, with recent edits by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing.

Also Read | BLACKPINK's Jennie & Kristen Stewart Serve Glam and BFF Goals In Their Chanel Fits at PFW (Watch Video).

Along with continuing their production of "The Conjuring" films, James Wan and Peter Safran also produced the eighth instalment under their own production companies, Atomic Monster and The Safran Company. Michael Clear and Gary Dauberman will serve as executive producers alongside Judson Scott, who will be in charge of Atomic Monster's production.

The release day for 'The Nun 2' is September 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, Farmiga most recently appeared in Pascual Sisto's "John and the Hole" and is now filming the second season of the popular HBO series "The Gilded Age" by Julian Fellowes. Farmiga has amassed a long list of stage and screen credits, including the Clint Eastwood-directed Warner Bros. film "The Mule," "What They Had," Warren Beatty's "Rules Don't Apply," Hannah Fidell's "The Long Dumb Road," and the New Group's revival of Sam Shepard's Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Buried Child." Farmiga is best known for her breakthrough performances in hit series like Ryan Murphy's 'American Horror Story'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)