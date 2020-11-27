Los Angeles, Nov 27 (PTI) Actor Jennfer Grey has said that the sequel to her cult classic movie "Dirty Dancing" will not recast Patrick Swayze's character.

Grey had featured as Frances "Baby" Houseman opposite Swayze's Johnny Castle in the 1987 movie, directed by Emile Ardolino.

Also Read | The Prom Trailer: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman Dazzle a Small Town to Help a Lesbian Couple Conquer (Watch Video).

The movie turned out to be a cultural phenomenon in the US as it grossed USD 218 million at the global box office and won an Oscar for best original song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life," sung by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes.

Talking to People magazine, Grey said the sequel's producers will not be trying to replace Swayze, who passed away in 2009 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Also Read | Tinaa Dattaa Birthday Special: Bold, Daring and Edgy Is How We'd Describe Her Style Shenanigans (View Pics).

"All I can say is there is no replacing anyone who's passed—you never try to repeat anything that's magic like that. You just go for something different," the 60-year-old actor said.

Grey believes it was the "very genuine and simple" appeal of "Dirty Dancing" that has ensured its popularity even after so many year.

"It was about innocence and the way that innocence is lost and how people explode into a different iteration of themselves," she added.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer confirmed the sequel during the company's conference call with Wall Street analysts and said that it will be directed by filmmaker Jonathan Levine.

"It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise's fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the Company's history," he had said.

In addition to starring in the new movie, Grey will also serve as an executive producer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)