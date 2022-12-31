Dubai [UAE], December 31 (ANI): Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in the UAE to ring in the New Year.

On Saturday, Anushka took to Instagram and posted a picture with her husband Virat. In the image, the two are seen standing in front of the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

Anushka captioned the image, "This city, us, last night."

The image features Anushka dressed in a glamorous black sheer top paired with white flared trousers and black coat. Keeping her perfectly styled hair open, she looked gorgeous as ever. On the other hand, Virat opted for black jacket teamed up with brown t-shirt and denims.

Earlier in the day, Virat shared a picture with Anushka and their daughter Vamika. In the image, the trio could be seen standing on a roof with their backs to the camera while enjoying the morning vibe.

"To the last sunrise of 2022," Virat captioned the post.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy and are one of the most loved celebrity couples.The couple was blessed with a baby girl in January 2021.

Talking about Anushka's work front, she recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release.

Backed by Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. It marks Babil's official acting debut in films.In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film Chakda Xpress. (ANI)

