Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Actor Hrithik Roshan turned a year older on Wednesday. His cousin Pashmina Roshan extended a sweet birthday wish to him.

Taking to Instagram, Pashmina shared a series of pictures with Hrithik and penned down a sweet caption.

"Happy birthday duggu bhaiya, You are the glue that brings our family together! Thankyou for filling our life with SO MUCH love, laughter and happiness. There are no words to describe how much I love you! #vibesarevibes #youngforever."

Her post offered a glimpse into the cherished bond the brother-sister duo share, spanning from their childhood to the present.

The first picture showcased Hrithik's solo picture.

The second, third, and fourth pictures are throwback pictures of Pashmina and Hrithik.

The fifth picture was taken at the festival of Raksha Bandhan, where Hrithik can be seen flaunting his rakhi with Pashmina.

In one of the pictures, Hrithik, Pashmina, Hrthik's uncle, and Pashmina's father Rajesh Roshan and Saba Azad can be seen partying.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone.

Apart from that, he also has 'War 2' alongside Jr NTR in his kitty.

Pashmina is the daughter of Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan's brother Rajesh Roshan.

She is soon going to make her grand Bollywood debut with Ramesh Taurani's 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' opposite actor Rohit Saraf.

Speaking of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', the film went on floors in Dehradun earlier this year. Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari has helmed the project, while it is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited. As per the makers, the film has been rebooted to fit the contemporary timeline and offers a modern and relatable take on the relationships in the millennials and Gen-Z generation.

The film is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film Ishq Vishq, which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasury. (ANI)

