Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 22 (ANI): It's a celebration time for superstar Prabhas fans as his much-awaiting action thriller film 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' is finally in theatres today.

Massive crowds gathered outside Hyderabad's famous Sandhya Theatre to watch the first show and fans have ensured that the opening of Prabhas's latest release is nothing less than a celebration.

Fans have taken to the streets with colossal cut-outs of Prabhas and giant posters of the film.

Sharing the excitement after watching the movie, one of the fans told ANI, "I liked the film. Salaar movie gave a nice twist at the end. As the movie is about friendship that's why I liked it. Prabhas did a great job. The movie was above than I was expecting it to be."

Another fan said, "The movie Salaar which was long awaited has been released. We enjoyed a lot. The love portrayed in the movie and the songs were at its peak."

Several videos and pictures from this massive celebration by fans went viral on social media.

Fans were seen dancing to the tunes of Prabhas's songs, carrying posters, and banners. A big cutout of the actor was also spotted at the venue to welcome the film in a grand manner.

Showing their excitement, fans were also seen throwing confetti in the air.

Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' also stars Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Bollywood is going to witness a big box office clash between Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' and Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar.

'Dunki' was released in the theatres on December 21, while 'Salaar' is up in the cinema today.

Recently, speaking about the box office clash between the two big films, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran told ANI, "It's a holiday season and we are all film lovers, we're getting to see a Rajkumar Hirani- Shah Rukh Khan's film and a Prashanth Neel-Prabhas film we all should be celebrating. I am so excited, I am going to watch both films first day. It's a holiday season and film lovers have two great films to watch. What a fantastic sign-off for a grand 2023 it would be if both the films go on to become blockbusters which I am sure they both A big cutout of SRK was also spotted at the venue.. I am looking forward to it." (ANI)

