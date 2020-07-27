Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Celebrity couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have officially become citizens of Greece as the Prime Minister of the country Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed the news himself.

The Prime Minister took to Instagram to post a picture of the star couple with him and his wife Mareva Grabowski.

Also Read | Parvez Khan, Bollywood Action Director, Dies of Cardiac Arrest.

The Oscar winner and his actor wife are seen holding Greek passports in their hands in the picture.

"@ritawilson @tomhanks are now proud Greek citizens! ," the Greek Prime Minister wrote in the caption.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Mahesh Bhatt Records His Statement, Reveals the Late Actor Was Never Approached for Sadak 2.

According to E! News, Hanks became eligible to claim the citizenship of the country earlier last year.

The couple was earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 from which they recovered later and donated their blood plasma.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)