Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Actor Kirti Kulhari believes films like "Uri: The Surgical Strike" and "Mission Mangal" have helped her create a fan base among the masses.

The model-actor's journey began with television commercials. She made her film debut with "Khichdi: The Movie" (2010) but she shot to fame with “Shaitan”, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, and Shoojit Sircar's "Pink".

Further acclaim came with the commercial success of "Uri: The Surgical Strike", in which she played the role of Indian Air Force officer and Indian space drama "Mission Mangal".

Kulhari believes if a film does well commercially, it benefit an actor as it eventually leads to more offers and better work opportunities.

"These films have led me to limelight and people are taking note of me. 'Uri' and 'Mission Mangal' have made me a household name. Earlier, my work was selective and my audience was not like the masses. These two films have changed that for me. I have become popular with kids and family audiences," Kulhari told PTI.

The 35-year-old actor also garnered praise for her performance on web shows such as Amazon Prime Video's "Four More Shots Please!" and "Bard of Blood" for Netflix.

Kulhari said she is someone who likes to wait for the right project to come along.

"Every time I become a part of something, I want it to mean something to me and to people when it comes out. I take time and choose things that make a difference to me. If I am lucky enough they go ahead and do well and that leads to more work," she said.

Kulhari will next be seen playing the role of British cop in the Hindi remake of Hollywood blockbuster "The Girl on the Train", starring Parineeti Chopra.

“The film is ready and we are waiting for its release date to be finalised. I have another film 'Shaadistan', which will release on OTT. Then I have a series. So, there is a lot of exciting work coming in,” she said, adding, she is in no hurry to keep working round the clock.

The actor is also looking forward to begin shooting on the third season of International Emmy-nominated series "Four More Shots Please!", which has been affected due to coronavirus pandemic. PTI KKP

