Los Angeles [USA], September 21 (ANI): Uzo Aduba on Sunday (local time) won the third Primetime Emmy Award of her career as she took home the trophy for her role as Shirley Chisholm for 'Mrs America' in the category of 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.'

Aduba has earlier won the award in 2014 in the category of Guest Actress and in 2015 in the category of Supporting Actress, both for the popular television show 'Orange Is the New Black.'

This time, Aduba won the award for miniseries 'Mrs America' which is a historical drama aired on streaming service Hulu. The show narrates the political movement of the passing of the Equal Rights Amendment and the 1970s backlash led by the conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly.

Others who were nominated in the category include Toni Collette for 'Unbelievable,' Margo Martindale for 'Mrs. America,' Jean Smart for 'Watchmen,' Holland Taylor for Netflix's 'Hollywood' and Tracey Ullman for 'Mrs. America.'

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided to have the ceremony virtually from the actors' homes across the US.

The Emmys this year are being hosted by American television host Jimmy Kimmel. The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19.

The nominations for this year's Emmys were announced on July 28 and it was led by HBO's mini-series 'Watchmen' after having 26 nominations to its name. (ANI)

