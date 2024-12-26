New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): In a heartwarming Christmas gesture, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal shared the first-ever family photo featuring their daughter, Lara, on Christmas 2024.

The festive picture, posted by Varun on social media, captures the joy of the couple's first Christmas as parents, with their little one in tow.

The family photo, taken in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, shows a cheerful moment between the trio, with Lara sitting comfortably in the picture.

While Varun and Natasha did not reveal Lara's face, she was dressed adorably in a red frock, paired with socks and a cute Santa-themed hairband.

The couple, keeping it casual for the occasion, wore comfortable outfits. Varun wore red tracks and a white t-shirt, while Natasha opted for an all-white ensemble.

Adding to the family spirit, Varun also held their pet dog, Joey, as part of the festive moment.

Captioning the picture, Varun wrote, "Me with my babies. Merry Christmas."

The couple welcomed their first child, Lara, in June 2024, and the new parents have since been soaking in the joys of parenthood.

While promoting his latest film 'Baby John', Varun spoke about his experience as a father, expressing a desire to create content that appeals to children.

He said, "Even in films early on in my career, I would always concentrate on creating content that can be watched by kids. I want to make films that children can watch, they can enjoy, put a smile on their faces and that's why I enjoy a lot with kids."

Varun also recently opened up about how fatherhood has changed his life. Speaking on a chat show, he humorously shared, "I used to get scolded by one woman before, but now I get scolded by two. I am learning how to burp her, how to swaddle her. Sometimes when she starts crying, I feel terrified. Sometimes at night, when you are exhausted and she starts crying, I pretend to get up, but Natasha gets up before me and goes to soothe her."

Varun and Natasha had announced the birth of Lara in June 2024, with a heartwarming Instagram post.

The video shared by Varun featured their pet dog Joey holding a placard that read, "Welcome Lil sis."

Varun captioned the post, "Our Baby Girl Is Here," expressing immense joy and gratitude for the arrival of their daughter. He also thanked fans for their good wishes for Natasha and the baby.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan continues to captivate audiences with his versatile roles.

His latest action film, 'Baby John', was released on Christmas Day, and he is also set to star in the upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' alongside Janhvi Kapoor. (ANI)

