Varun Dhawan is currently busy gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Baby John. Directed by Kalees, the movie also features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles. Ahead of the film's grand Christmas 2024 release, the team is currently touring different cities for the promotions. On Wednesday (December 18), the lead actors of Baby John gathered for an event in Mumbai. At the event, Varun Dhawan spilled the beans about his experience working with Salman Khan in the film. ‘Our New Bride Has Come’: Varun Dhawan Playfully Teases ‘Baby John’ Co-Star and Newlywed Keerthy Suresh at Promotional Event in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Varun Dhawan on Working With Salman Khan in ‘Baby John’

During the Baby John promotional event in Mumbai today, Varun Dhawan interacted with media persons and answered their questions. In a video of the event that has surfaced online, the actor was asked if he enjoyed working with Salman Khan in the film. Responding to this, Varun Dhawan said, "It's been one of its kind. People these days are just collaborating on Instagram, but we are doing a proper collaboration for a film, which feels good. " Calling Salman "One of a kind", Varun Dhawan continued, "He has the largest heart in the business. When you see the film, all his fans will be very pleased."

Varun Dhawan Opens Up on Working With Salman Khan

Varun Dhawan was later asked if he received and special compliments from Salman Khan, to which he replied, "Wo kabhi seedha compliment dete nahi. I mean, he just saw me and 'Baby jaan, bada hogaya hai baby.' I don't think that's a compliment but yea I will keep going." ‘A6’: Atlee Confirms ‘Bang-On’ Collaboration With Salman Khan for His Sixth Directorial Venture, Says ‘It Will Be the Proudest Film for Our Country’ (Watch Video).

Directed by Kalees, Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John is produced by Atlee's Cine 1 Studios and Jio Studios. The movie also features Jackie Shroff, Sanya Malhotra and Rajpal Yadav in key roles along with an action-packed cameo appearance from Salman Khan. Baby John is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 25, 2024.

