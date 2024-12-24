Varun Dhawan recently addressed a nutritionist who questioned his views on black coffee and its effects on gut health. In a podcast conversation, the actor revealed that he had stopped drinking black coffee in the morning due to gut issues. He discussed the potential health concerns linked to the beverage, highlighting how it can sometimes be problematic for the digestive system. Varun's comments sparked a debate, with some experts agreeing while others disagreed with his perspective on the impact of black coffee on gut health. While promoting his upcoming film Baby John, Varun Dhawan recently joined Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast. "See, if you get up in the morning and start with only black coffee, even if you don't have gut trouble, you will start having," Varun said on the podcast. As soon as Varun Dhawan's video was released, health expert Prashant Desai gave his opinion. Desai posted the podcast clip on his Instagram stories and fact-checked the actor's statement. ‘Baby John’ Promotions Event: Varun Dhawan Opens Up About His Passion for Making Films Kids Can Enjoy, Says ‘I Want To Put a Smile on Their Faces’.

Health Expert Prashant Desai Fact-Checks Varun Dhawan’s Statement on Black Coffee

Prashant wrote, "C'mon Varun, really? This is so not true. I have been having black coffee for 15 years now after waking up, on an empty stomach. No issues whatsoever. What is true is that everyone's gut is different like your fingerprint. But to say everyone will have gut issues and acidity is not true. Varun Dhawan may have had acidity and so be it. Food is personal. What doesn't work for someone doesn't make it a universal truth (sic)!”

Varun took the comments in good humour and responded politely to the nutritionist. “That's totally true it didn't work for me I'm glad it hasn't affected you and you are healthy and super fit. I did say it's not one size fits all if u hear ahead I'm glad you can use me as an example to educate people sir but please gimme some tips also then always happy to learn from an expert (sic),” he wrote on his Instagram stories. ‘One of a Kind’: Varun Dhawan Opens Up on Working With Salman Khan in ‘Baby John’, Reveals Receiving THIS Compliment From the Bollywood Superstar (Watch Video).

About Baby John

Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Baby John, produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, directed by A Kaleeswaran, and presented by Atlee, is all set to hit theatres on December 25.

