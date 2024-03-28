Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is also known for his love for cheat meals, recently shared a goofy video to express his fondness for pizza.

The 'Bediya' actor on Wednesday took to his Instagram to share a playful video of himself enjoying the cheesy treat at different restaurants.

Admitting to feeling both happy and guilty after indulging in pizza, the actor wrote, "Pizzas khane ke baad mujhe guilt aur khushi donno hoti hai."

Soon after Varun the videos, fans chimed in the comment section.

One user wrote, "You are the cutest.."

Another user wrote, "Competition with Shraddha Kapoor Aahaan."

A third user wrote, "Can't get enough of you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun recently resumed shooting for his upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'

'Baby John' is the title of the film, which is directed by A. Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

Makers unveiled the intriguing teaser of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav are also a part of '

Baby John', which will hit the theatres on May 31, 2024. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

In the coming months, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version. (ANI)

