Varun Dhawan is one of the Bollywood actors known to speak his mind. Recently, Varun slammed IPL ground staff for mistreating a dog during the match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. In the video shared by Varun on his Instagram Stories, staff members are seen kicking the dog after it entered the pitch. The actor expressed his disappointment and wrote, 'Wtf a dog isn't a football. Also, the dog isn't biting or harming anyone. Regardless there has to be a better way.' On the work front, Varun will be seen in Raj & DK's upcoming TV series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Varun Dhawan’s Latest Insta Post Is All About Catching ‘Sunsets’ and Not ‘Feelings’ (See Pic).

Check Out Varun Dhawan's Insta Story:

Varun Dhawan's Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

