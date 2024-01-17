Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 17 (ANI): Actor Varun Tej on Wednesday visited Wagah Border in Amritsar and launched his song 'Vande Mataram' from his upcoming film 'Operation Valentine' there.

Varun not only launched the song there but also interacted with the Border Security Force (BSF).

Take a look at the visuals from the song's launch at the iconic Wagah Border.

The song is sung by Anurag Kulakarni in Telugu, and Sukhwinder Singh has lent his voice to the Hindi version. Mickey J Meyer is the music director.

In the film, Varun essays the role of an Air Force officer. The makers recently unveiled the teaser of 'Operation Valentine' and it has managed to garner praise from the audience.

On receiving love for the teaser, Varun said, "I am truly overwhelmed by the incredible response we have received for the 'Operation Valentine' trailer. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has shown us so much love and support. I can't wait for audiences to experience the thrill, the emotions, and the intensity that 'Operation Valentine' has to offer. This project is close to my heart, and I am eagerly looking forward to sharing it with all of you. Your love and enthusiasm drive me, and I promise 'Operation Valentine' will be worth the wait."

Titled 'First strike', the teaser showcased sensory spectacles with some strong dialogues from Varun. The actor mentions how it's important for our country to remind its enemies that "Yeh Desh GandhiJi Ke Saath Saath Subhash Chandra Bose ka Bhi Hai."

The story of the film revolves around the indomitable spirits of our Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face protecting the nation. Inspired by true events, 'Operation Valentine' is a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer, starring Varun Tej as Arjun Dev and Manushi Chhillar essaying the role of a radar officer. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada has directed the film, which is slated to be released on 16th February 2024. (ANI)

