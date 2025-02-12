Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Veteran actor Annu Kapoor called on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at his residence in Bhopal, and discussed at length about the deep and cultural roots of the country.

The 'Jolly LLB 2' actor reached CM Mohan Yadav's residence on Tuesday, and greeted him with a bouquet. The actor is in the town for his special 'Antakshari' show in Bhopal.

During their interaction, Mohan Yadav extended his best wishes to Annu Kapoor for the upcoming event.

In response, the veteran actor expressed gratitude to the CM by reciting the Shiv Tandav Stotra, a revered hymn from Hindu scriptures.

In the meeting, the duo talked about the importance of Indian culture, saying, "Our country's language is very rich. In this country, people say that there is 'Unity in Diversity'...some say that it's Kesar, some say it's 'white', some say that it's green but you must keep your eye on the national flag of India. Kyoki wahi humaari aan, baan, shaan hai."

The much-anticipated Antakshari show features Annu Kapoor and Kumarr in a musical extravaganza. The actor is known for his legendary hosting skills and deep knowledge of music. The inclusion of Annu Kapoor has further elevated the excitement of the show.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav also talked about the significance of Hindi and Sanskrit languages in India.

"Hindi is definitely present among us for 1000 years. But Hindi is the daughter of Sanskrit. From the government, I welcome respected Annu Kapoor at my residence," the CM said. (ANI)

