New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini on Saturday has been conferred with the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021 Award at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which kickstarted in Goa today.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur who presented her with the honour had earlier announced on Thursday that she would be given the award. Along with the veteran actor, lyricist and chairperson, CBFC, Prasoon Joshi will also be presented with the same award.

According to Thakur, Hema Malini and Prasoon Joshi's contribution "to the field of Indian cinema spread over decades and their body of work has enthralled audiences across generations."

Founded in 1952, the film festival is held annually to celebrate the excellence of world cinema. This year, it's being held from November 20 to November 28.

The festival is conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals (under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the Entertainment Society of Goa, Government of Goa. The festival provides the perfect platform for understanding and appreciating the film cultures of different nations in the context of their social and cultural ethos. (ANI)

