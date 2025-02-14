Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): The makers of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Chhaava' hosted a special screening on Thursday night.

Vicky arrived at the screening with his wife and actor Katrina Kaif. Both looked stunning as they posed on red carpet for the shutterbugs.

For the special night, Vicky opted for a bandhgala black suit. Katrina, on the other hand, donned a stunning saree.

Take a look at the couple's pictures from the screening

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, 'Chhaava' is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681.

While speaking to the media during the film promotion in the national capital, he recalled how Katrina reacted to his physical transformation in the film.

"She was very happy and she was so happy to the point that she misses 'Chhaava' now. Vo har Chhaava ka poster aate hai to 4-5 likes uski taraf se aate hai and with the comment 'Ye kahan gaya' (Pointing towards Vicky's character in the film)."

Vicky Kaushal added, "She is eagerly waiting for 'Mahavatar' (his next film) because of the beard look and all."

He shared what he ate after wrapping up the shoot, saying, "I ate gol gappe and chaat after wrapping up the shoot."

Kaushal said that preparation for the role was very demanding and he hardly used to get time for himself. He praised Katrina for being understanding, "When you are shooting non-stop, you hardly get any time because of 12 hours of shoot, 2 hours of training before, 2 hours of action rehearsal after that. You hardly have time and by the time you are back at home, you just want to sleep. However, Katrina being part of the industry, understands my work, she was very kind and sweet."

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna. (ANI)

