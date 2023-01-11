Bollywood Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike turned 4 on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Vicky dropped the still of himself from the movie along with a caption, "Forever grateful for all the JOSH!!! #4yearsofURI." The Aditya Dhar directorial, which hit the big screens on January 11, 2019, is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike and showcases the instances of what went down during the Indian army's surgical strike in Pakistan following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri town. 4 Years of Uri Attack: Remembering the Martyrs Whom India Lost on This Day, Here Are the Names of Indian Soldiers Who Died in the Terror Attack.

The 2016 surgical strike was initiated on September 29 after four militants attacked the Indian Army at Uri on September 18 and killed 19 unarmed soldiers. Apart from Vicky, the film also stars Paresh Rawal as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Yami Gautam as a no-nonsense interrogation officer. The movie, which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, also features Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Back in Mumbai After Their Romantic Getaway.

Check Out What Vicky Kaushal Posted:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Meanwhile, Vicky was seen in Govinda Naam Mera, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is touted to be a quirky murder mystery and streaming exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022. Vicky will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next film Sam Bahadur alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.