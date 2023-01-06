Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Actor Vikrant Massey confirmed the second instalment of his romantic thriller film 'Haseen Dillruba'.

Talking about 'Haseen Dilruba 2', Vikrant said "I am confirming that it's coming. A lot of it is going to be really different. Except for me and Taapsee, there are so many new things. It's another crazy experience. We had not kept expectations earlier too that it will be so loved, the story, the world around the story. The amount of love we got for the film we thought....We had left an interesting open ending buffer for a second part and how we can do that and luckily for us the audience responded and in 15 days now I am going to start the shoot for it. Please do go and watch the film."

Vikrant is all set to commence the shooting for the second instalment in mid-January 2023.

Helmed by Vini Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon 'Haseen Dillruba' premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience.

The film starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

He will be next seen in 'Gaslight' alongside actors Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh. The film was shot in remote locations of Gujarat's Rajkot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

He also has producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming film '12th Fail' and a dark crime thriller film 'Sector 36' opposite actor Deepak Dobriyal in his kitty.

Helmed by 'Talvar' writer Aditya Nimbalkar, and written by Bodhayan Roy Chaudhary, the official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

