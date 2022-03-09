Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): 'The Gilded Age' actor Ward Horton has joined the CW's mystery drama 'Nancy Drew' spinoff 'Tom Swift' for a major recurring role.

According to Deadline, 'Tom Swift' follows the serialized adventures of its titular gay billionaire inventor (Tian Richards), who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father.

Horton will reportedly play Congressman Nathan Eskol, a self-assured, charismatic, shrewd powerbroker and longtime friend of the Swift family. He is a respected and progressive politician with a hidden agenda that will complicate Tom's life.

Co-created by Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau and Cameron Johnson, the series hails from Nancy Drew co-creators/executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, their Fake Empire banner and CBS Studios. (ANI)

