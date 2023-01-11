Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' created history at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Monday.

The film's song 'Naatu Naatu', composed by music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, has become the first Indian track to win a Golden Globe trophy.

The moment when Jenna Ortega announced 'Naatu Naatu' as the winner, 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli, actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan literally jumped off their seats and clapped continuously.

A video of the historic moment is now doing the rounds on the internet.

The official Twitter page of RRR also shared the same video and captioned it, "And the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD FOR BEST ORIGINAL SONG Goes to #NaatuNaatu #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2023 #RRRMovie."

One can also hear 'Naatu Naatu' being played in the background.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the movie. (ANI)

