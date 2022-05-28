New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Students of Sonepat's World University of Design (WUD) presented their creations at a show here with an aim to raise awareness about sustainable fashion.

The show, called "BULUGU goes POP", was conceptualised by the fashion club of the university. It was held on Saturday at DLF Avenue.

The young designers exhibited out-of-the-box fashion concepts, themed around 'peppy blues' and the 'boho denims', a press release from the WUD stated.

The event was aimed at welcoming new opportunities for the students and promote fashion choices that are in sync with sustainability.

"Our students here have used this virtue to bring out a bigger picture - that it is important to understand that earth resources are limited and that we need to go sustainable if we have to cater to the huge demand for fashion clothing by the global population.

"We are honoured to be able to showcase raw talent from our university at DLF Avenue which is such a prime fashion destination and urge one and all to believe that fashion can be appealing despite being modest and unpretentious," said Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor of World University of Design.

